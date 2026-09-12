Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Amaal Mallik slams Salman Khan films over 'Hero' anniversary post: 'Learn to do the basics...'

Amaal Mallik slams Salman Khan films over 'Hero' anniversary post: 'Learn to do the basics...'

Composer Amaal Mallik publicly criticised the Salman Khan Films team for omitting the song's creators in an anniversary post celebrating the 2015 film Hero, calling out their lack of respect for the composer and lyricist.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 01:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 01:01 PM IST
Amaal Mallik slams Salman Khan films over 'Hero' anniversary post: 'Learn to do the basics...'
Image Credit: IANS/IMDb

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Just want to enjoy cricket': Harleen Deol opens up on joining Barbados Tridents for WCPL
2
3
4
5