New Delhi: Music composer, singer and lyricist Amaal Mallik recently opened up on his personal life, family issues and rumours about rift between his father, Daboo Malik, and uncle, Anu Malik.

Anu Malik Sabotaged My Dad's Career

While speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Amaal Mallik said, “When Daboo Malik and Anu Malik meet, you can’t separate them. They are like mad brothers. But, in the professional dynamics and jealousy, Anu Malik can get a little fiery. They have had issues with each other on the professional front. Anu Malik was overly competitive with my father. He wanted to prove that he is the best composer from his family and often tried to sabotage my dad’s career. Every time my dad got a movie, he would go and snatch his work from the producers by offering to work for little money or even free."

He also alleged that not just Anu Malik, even composer duo Sajid-Wajid sabotaged Daboo Malik’s career. “They would play games. My dad was betrayed by his own family and friends from the music industry. My dad was too naive to fight back," he said.

When Daboo Malik Was In 'Depression'

Amaal disclosed how Anu's professional rivalry led to Daboo Malik's depression as it affected his mental well-being. He shared, "My dad dealt with depression from the age of 32 to 45,” adding that he even started having emotional struggles right from his teenage years. I noted all down in my soul. I was a kid. Things got imprinted. I started to work at 16, and my only motivation was to take revenge with my music. The industry couldn't understand his talent and niceness. They didn't support him.”

“He (Daboo) saw a lot of lows in his life. He has worked on at least 70 films, but nobody ever invited him. He was often addressed as Anu Malik's brother… He's struggling. I just wanted to rip off the struggling tag from him. I just want to do something that people don't address us as Anu Malik's nephews, but introduce him as uncle of Armaan and Amaal,” the proud son noted.