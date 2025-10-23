Amar Kaushik Reveals He Cast Aneet Padda In ‘Shakti Shalini’ After Watching ‘Saiyaara’

New Delhi: 'Saiyaara' fame Aneet Padda is all set to make her big entry into the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU).





The actress has been chosen to play the lead role in Maddock Films' upcoming movie 'Shakti Shalini,' which marks another exciting addition to the successful franchise.The teaser of 'Shakti Shalini' was recently shown in theatres alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Thamma', which has been loved by moviegoers since its Diwali release.Filmmaker Amar Kaushik, who has been part of the casting process for 'Shakti Shalini,' shared why he believed Aneet was the perfect choice for the film. Talking about her performance, he said he had been impressed by her after watching her performance in 'Saiyaraa' and found her talent refreshing."I'm very excited, actually. She's a very good artist. I had seen her performance in Saiyaara and some of her earlier work, too. I felt she was the perfect one for this film. When young blood joins your project, it brings a new perspective for everyone involved. With Aneet, I'm really excited and waiting for us to begin," Amar Kaushik told ANI.The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe has earlier delivered popular hits such as Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and Thamma.Meanwhile, talking about MHCU's recent release 'Thamma,' it has been getting a lot of praise from the audience worldwide. The film, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rashmika Mandanna, minted Rs 25.11 crore on its opening day, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.Created under the Maddock Films banner, 'Thamma' is the fifth film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, following Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya. The story revolves around Ayushmann's character, who turns into a vampire and falls in love with Rashmika's character, leading to a "bloody love story" full of twists.