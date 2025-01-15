Mumbai: Amar Upadhyay, a well-known face in Indian television, has responded to Ram Kapoor’s recent remarks about his career slump after shifting from TV to films. Ram’s comments, made during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, suggested that Amar’s decision to leave television for films was a mistake and that he had even advised Amar against it.

In his interview, Ram claimed that Amar’s film career didn’t take off as expected and that his move away from television was ill-advised. Ram believed Amar’s decision led to a dip in his career trajectory, sparking a debate within the industry.

Amar, however, strongly disputed Ram’s account. Speaking to Telly Talk, he clarified, “I don’t sit at home for more than two to four days; I go mad if I don’t work. I’m not going to leave TV, and I won’t leave it because television has given me constant work.”

The actor highlighted his consistent career in the entertainment industry, pointing out that he has been working non-stop since 2003. His body of work includes TV shows, web series, and regional films, with his recent Gujarati film being a huge success. Amar also revealed that he has multiple projects lined up, including a meeting for a new TV show.

Addressing Ram’s comments and the negativity surrounding the issue, Amar stated, “My philosophy in life is that I don’t care what people say or think about me. I don’t pay attention to negative comments or podcasts that mention me in a negative light. I have a very positive mindset, and I know that I am an extremely hardworking person.”

He dismissed Ram’s claim as irrelevant, emphasising that he has thrived in his career despite any setbacks or criticisms.

The controversy around Ram’s interview has also drawn attention from producer Ektaa Kapoor. Though she did not name him directly, Ekta had posted a cryptic message on Instagram, slamming an “unprofessional actor” for speaking negatively about her shows. This added fuel to the fire, with fans speculating about tensions between Ram and other industry figures.