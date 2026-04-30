Amara Hall of Fame Awards unveils global advisory council ahead of 2026 debut

New Delhi: The AMARA Hall of Fame Awards (AHOFA) has announced the formation of its prestigious Advisory Council, comprising 18 globally recognised leaders from diverse fields.

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in New York in 2026.

Set to debut at the iconic David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on September 6, 2026, the event aims to celebrate excellence and recognise influential figures from the global Indian diaspora and beyond.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The initiative was launched by Founder and Chairman Kamal Dandona, who was among the first to take Bollywood to a global stage.

He described the initiative as more than just an awards platform. “The AMARA Hall of Fame Awards is far more than an event—it is the birth of a global institution bringing together icons, leaders, and visionaries on one stage,” he said.

18 members of the AHOFA Advisory Council

The newly unveiled Advisory Council includes prominent personalities such as actor and politician Kirron Kher, entrepreneur and philanthropist Rohan Marley, global wellness leader Nawaz Modi Singhania, Grammy Award-winning vocalist Falguni Shah, and architect Neeta Sinha, among others.

The council brings together expertise from multiple sectors, including arts, entertainment, business, diplomacy, and culture, reflecting the platform’s ambition to create a globally relevant and influential institution.

According to the organisers, the collective experience and worldwide reach of the council members will play a key role in shaping the vision and execution of the awards, ensuring credibility and international appeal.

The AMARA Hall of Fame Awards marks what organisers describe as a historic moment, as it aims to establish a large-scale global platform celebrating Indian and Indo-US excellence across industries.

Further details regarding nominees, performers, and partners are expected to be announced in the coming months.