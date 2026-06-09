Ameesha Patel at 51: A look into the glamourous & age-defying avatar of Gadar actress

New Delhi: The sensational Gadar star, Ameesha Patel turns a year older today. The actress is a fitness enthusiast and follows a proper workout out under trained supervision. On her 51st birthday, let's take a look at her age-defying glamourous photos from social media.

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Ameesha Patel's fitness regime

The 51-year-old actress follows a proper workout routine. Once, she took to social media and shared her gym video. "Throwing a weight overhead that’s over half my body weight does as much for my mind as my body. The combination of balance and power is what I like about heavy lunges. These done intensely will do a lot more for your glutes than glute machines! @klinton81 @unitedstrength."

Ameesha Patel's movie career

Ameesha Patel made a blockbuster debut in 2000 opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. The commercial superhit venture made an overnight star. She went on to star in Telugu Telugu action film Badri (2000) and the top-grossing period film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), Humraaz and Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai (both 2002) followed by Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and Race 2 (2013).

After a brief lull, Ameesha Patel made a thunderous comeback reprising her role in the sequel Gadar 2 (2023) opposite Sunny Deol. The movie emerged as her highest grossing release and was super successful at the box office.

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Ameesha Patel's educational background

Ameesha Patel was born to a Gujarati father, Amit Patel, and a Sindhi and Punjabi NRI mother, Asha. She is the sister of Ashmit Patel and the granddaughter of lawyer-politician Barrister Rajni Patel. Not many know that she has been a trained Bharatnatyam dancer since the age of 5.

She studied at Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai before heading to Tufts University in Boston in the United States to study bio-genetic engineering, which she studied for two years, before eventually switching her major to economics.

She started as an economic analyst at Khandwala Securities Limited after graduation. Later on, she received an offer from Morgan Stanley but turned it down.