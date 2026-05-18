Ameesha Patel defends actresses amid Alia Bhatt Cannes criticism, says Indian stars face ‘shameful’ trolling at home

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who previously created headlines over her tweets on the PR game of younger actresses, has now spoken about how Indian celebrities are often trolled by their own people more than Hollywood stars are in their own country.

Ameesha took to X, formerly called Twitter and wrote: “Recent activities have clearly made it evident that our own INDIAN mentality has become to pull others down .. we call ourselves as ONE nation and united- but are we actually? (sic).”

She spoke about the negativity surrounding public figures at major events and their appearance.

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Calling it “sad” and “a shame,” the actress added: “Actors here in INDIA r more badly trolled by our own people than Hollywood stars are within their country from their own people which is so sad !Whether it’s a Indain stars appearance or attire at big events they sadly become targets of their own people! Such a shame! (sic).”

Recent activities have clearly made it evident that our own INDIAN mentality has become to pull others down .. we call ourselves as ONE nation and united- but are we actually ? — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) May 17, 2026

On May 16, the actress shared that she stands strongly by her statement regarding younger actresses' reported fake PR game.

On Saturday, the actress was captured by the paparazzi in Mumbai and was asked about her tweets.

She said: "Sahi to kha maine. Aajkal sabhi aapne aap ko number one samajhte hain. (What I said was right. These days, everyone considers themselves to be number one)."

Also Read: Ameesha Patel slams Bollywood actresses for ‘fake PR games’, says ‘100 crore is nothing in 2026’

Earlier this month, Ameesha took to her official X and took a jibe at the younger actress’ and their alleged perception-buildingng games.

She wrote: “Most female actresses who haven’t even achieved one film in their career where even a single film of theirs has done even 200 cr plus at the box office are paying their PR teams to cal themselves nos 1 and nos 2 ?like really ?its 2026 and not 2000, today 100 cr is nothing (sic).”

She added: "Call ur self a super star only if u have achieved any sort of work that creates history and havoc at the box office . Untill then stop playing PR games to cal urself a super star...sorry but that’s the harsh reality", ‘A star becomes a global super star only when he or she delivers a huge hit all over the world’ (sic)...”

“It’s always a good feeling for any actor to be a part of any project anywhere in the world… but u only become a super star once u have delivered those big hits .stop PR machinery", and "Kaho na pyaar hai , Gadar 1 or Gadar2 … Ek nahin par 3 biggest solo blockbusters as a heroine with highest footfalls in all 3 films I’ve given and till date they are the biggest hits of my CO STARS as well .. but my FAKE PR machinery is weak unlike other actresses (sic)".