Ameesha Patel directed to appear by Moradabad court after non-bailable warrant in 2017 cheque bounce case: Actress reacts

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel has reportedly landed in legal trouble after a court in Moradabad issued a non-bailable warrant against her in connection with a 2017 event-related dispute. The order was passed after the actor allegedly failed to appear before the court despite multiple summons being issued.

Allegations Linked to 2017 Wedding Event

According to a report by the Free Press Journal, the case was filed by event organiser Pawan Verma. He alleged that the Gadar actor had agreed to perform at a wedding in November 2017 and had received an advance payment of Rs 14.50 lakh. Arrangements for her stay and meals were also reportedly made.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, Patel allegedly did not attend the event. While she later refunded Rs 10 lakh, Verma claimed that a cheque issued for the remaining Rs 4.50 lakh bounced.

Also Read | Delhi HC grants Rajpal Yadav interim bail in the cheque bounce case

Following the incident, Verma filed a complaint against the actor and her team in the Moradabad court. The matter is currently pending under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Ameesha Patel Calls Matter “Old and Settled”

Responding to reports about the non-bailable warrant, Patel described the case as an old and resolved issue. She maintained that the allegations are false and indicated that she would pursue legal action.

In her statement, she said:

“Media reports suggest about certain proceedings at Moradabad by one Pawan Verma. I wish to inform one and all that this is a 15-year-old matter in which the said Pawan Verma had signed a settlement deed and received the entire agreed amount. Despite this, it seems he has lodged proceedings making false allegations. My lawyers are initiating appropriate criminal proceedings of cheating against this person to expose his lies and deceit while I prefer to focus on my work and ignore people who choose to make a public spectacle for gaining attention on false pretexts.”

Take a look:

The case remains pending before the Moradabad court.