Ameesha Patel Lauds Kareena Kapoor For Gaining A Lot Independently; As She Reacts Replacing Her In Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Mumbai: Ameesha Patel recently opened up about the long-standing narrative surrounding Kareena Kapoor being replaced in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, addressing how both actresses have independently carved successful careers. In an interview with News18 Showsha, Ameesha spoke candidly about the situation, emphasizing mutual respect for each other’s achievements.

Reflecting on the 2000 blockbuster that marked her debut, Ameesha said, “I think Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was a gain for all the people involved in it. Kareena has gained a lot independently, and I’ve gained a lot independently. So, I don’t think we should go into equations.”



In a past interview with Filmfare, Kareena Kapoor had commented on her decision to walk away from the film, citing creative differences. She also suggested that the project was more focused on showcasing Hrithik Roshan’s talent. “There are portions in the film where she (Ameesha) has pimples and under-eye bags… If I were in the film, I would have definitely got a better deal. But I still feel that the attention would have been divided between us. So, I’m glad I didn’t do the film,” Kareena remarked.

Despite this, Kareena went on to establish herself as one of Bollywood’s top actresses, with iconic performances in films like Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and 3 Idiots.



Ameesha also reflected on the immense success of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, sharing how life changed after the film’s release. “The world starts worshipping you. There is a bounce in your step. You are recognized everywhere. With a film like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, you live in their hearts,” she said.

She described her first experience with stardom as “euphoric,” adding, “You’re recognized at airports, restaurants, gyms… that’s your first brush with stardom, and it’s overwhelming.”



Both Ameesha and Kareena have taken different paths to success, with Ameesha receiving acclaim for films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Kareena becoming one of the most celebrated actresses of her generation. Ameesha’s comments underline the importance of acknowledging personal growth and achievements without dwelling on past comparisons.