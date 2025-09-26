Ameesha Patel On Having A One-Night Stand With Tom Cruise: 'I Have A Crush On Tom Cruise. I Can Do Anything For Him...'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel recently expressed her admiration for Hollywood hottie Tom Cruise - fan girling about him in latest interview. She appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast and opened up on a lot of things - from her personal life, not getting married to having a celebrity crush on Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise.

Ameesha Patel On Her Crush 'Tom Cruise'

When asked about her celebrity crush, Ameesha Patel told Ranveer Allahbadia, "I have a crush on Tom Cruise. If you can do a podcast with him, please invite me to it. I’ve loved Tom Cruise since childhood. I had his picture in my pencil box. I had his picture in my files. The only poster I had in my room was of Tom Cruise. He’s my forever crush. I always joke that he’s the only man I can put my principles aside for. I can do anything for him. If you ask if I could have a one-night stand with him, yes, I can."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Ameesha Patel Opens Up On Staying Single At 50: 'People Half My Age Want To Take Me Out On Dates'

Why Ameesha Patel Is Single At 50

She quipped, "I never used to chase boys in school; they used to do that. I have got a lot of proposals since then, and they continue to come till now. But a lot of the people I met wanted me to stay at home and not work after marriage, and that didn’t sit right with me. I wanted to become Ameesha Patel first, because I had already spent so much of my life being someone’s daughter, and I didn’t want to spend my adulthood as just someone’s wife."

"I am all up for marriage, as long as I find someone worthy. They say that ‘Where there is a will, there is a way,’ so the person who finds me through everything and mauke par chauka maarlege will be my person. I still get all kinds of proposals from a lot of well-to-do families. People half my age want to take me out on a date, and I am open to it because a man has to be mentally mature. I have met a lot of people older than me that have the IQ of a fly," she said.

On the work front, Ameesha Patel made her big-screen comeback after five years with Gadar 2, co-starring Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma.