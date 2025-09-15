Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai remains a classic rom-com, and we couldn’t agree more. Recently, the actress made headlines after the upcoming Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara was compared with her debut film. In a recent conversation, Ameesha Patel clapped back at trolls who were drawing parallels between the two films, sparking a stir among fans of both hits. The film marks the debut of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel.

Ameesha Patel On Saiyaara

Ameesha Patel finally Ameesha Patel finally breaks her silence on Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai comparison with recent Gen Z love film Saiyaara. Calling her film In an convewrsation with Times Now, Ameesha said, "It was high time, this industry needs a few fresh faces and faces that run and people that love it and know how to create new actors, it's very necessary. Saiyaara was a film, honestly, that the Gen Z grabbed more than at all levels, unlike a Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, where you're still sitting 25 years down the line and you're discussing, and you know just the tune is enough to give goosebumps. People still do the tag step, the hook step and everything," she said.

Ameesha Patel On Saiyaara vs KNPH Comparison

The actress further talked that comparisons between the two films don’t make any sense calling it you can't compare apples and oranges Ameesha said, 'Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai was a happy film with humour, music, double roles. It was a massy commercial, downright romantic rom-com kind of film. So you can’t compare apples and oranges. I'm simply glad this so-called Gen Z has actors they can relate to and a film they’ve embraced.'

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Vs Saiyaara Box Office Collection

Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan's debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai earned Rs 78.93 crore globally, including Rs 73.12 crore in India, according to Sacnilk.com. Now, Mohit Suri’s directorial Saiyaara, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has rewritten box office history. The film has become the highest-grossing love story of all time led by newcomers, collecting Rs 329.2 crore nett in India, Rs 398.25 crore gross in India, and an impressive Rs 569.75 crore worldwide.