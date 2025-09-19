Ameesha Patel Opens Up On Staying Single At 50: 'People Half My Age Want To Take Me Out On Dates'

New Delhi: Actress Ameesha Patel recently revealed why she never chose to marry despite turning 50. The actress, who rose to fame with films like Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and Gadar, opened up about her decision to stay single.

In a candid revelation, Ameesha shared that she once rejected marriage because she was asked to give up acting—something she was not willing to do.

Ameesha on choosing career over marriage

Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Ameesha said she was never the type to chase boys in school.

“I never used to chase boys in school; they used to do that. I have got a lot of proposals since then, and they continue to come till now. But a lot of the people I met wanted me to stay at home and not work after marriage, and that didn’t sit right with me. I wanted to become Ameesha Patel first, because I had already spent so much of my life being someone’s daughter, and I didn’t want to spend my adulthood as just someone’s wife,” she explained.

She further revealed that she continues to receive proposals but turned them down for the same reason.

“People who love you will let your career prosper. I have lost a lot for my career, and I have also lost a lot for love. I have given up both things for the other, and I think that I have learnt from both. For example, I had one serious relationship before I joined films. He belonged to a very big industrial family from South Bombay, like mine. It ticked all the boxes, but when I decided to go into films, my partner did not want someone in the public eye. That’s when I chose career over love.”

Still open to marriage at 50

Despite her choices, Ameesha said she hasn’t shut the door on marriage.

“I am all up for marriage, as long as I find someone worthy. They say, ‘Where there is a will, there is a way,’ so the person who finds me through everything and mauke par chauka maar lega (takes the chance at the right time) will be my person. I still get proposals from well-to-do families, and people half my age want to take me out on dates. I am open to it, because a man has to be mentally mature. I have met older men who have the IQ of a fly,” she said.

On the work front

On the professional front, Ameesha made her big-screen comeback after five years with Gadar 2, co-starring Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. The film became a blockbuster, collecting ₹686 crore worldwide.

She was last seen in the 2024 film Tauba Tera Jalwa, written and directed by Akashaditya Lama, and produced by Naresh Bansal and Madanlal Khurana under Shreeram Productions and Victorious Enterprises. The film also starred Jatin Khurana and Angela Krislinzki.

The actress is yet to announce her next project.