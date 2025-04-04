Ameesha Patel Reacts To Huge Age Gap Between Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna

Mumbai: Actress Ameesha Patel shared her views on Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's huge age gap in their film 'Sikandar'.

During an event in Mumbai, Amisha Patel was asked for her opinion on the debate that recently started in a press conference regarding the age gap between Salman and Rashmika.

Talking to IANS, Ameesha said, "Me and Sunny Ji (Sunny Deol) also have a huge age gap - more than 20 years, but when the film works, everything is forgiven."

Refreshing your memory, Ameesha has shared screen space with Sunny Deol twice, in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and 'Gadar 2'. Both these movies turned out to be a massive success at the ticket counters. It must be noted here that Ameesha and Sunny are 18 years apart in age.

Few days back, talking at the trailer launch event of 'Sikandar', Salman spoke about the huge age gap between superstars and younger actresses. Sharing his thoughts on the evolving dynamics in the film industry, Salman said in his trademark style, “I have a 31-year age difference between me and the heroine. The heroine doesn't have this problem. The heroine's father doesn't have this problem.” Next, he turned toward Rashmika and asked her, “You don't have this problem, right?”

It is not an uncommon practice in Indian cinema for elderly heroes to romance heroines much younger to them.

Talking about 'Sikandar', the film has been made under the direction of AR Murugadoss. The action thriller was released in cinema halls on March 30 and opened to a mixed response. Despite all the buzz, 'Sikandar' failed to make an impact at the box office.

In the film, Sanjay "Sikandar" Rajkot,(Salman) the king of Rajkot, becomes a target for Minister Rakesh Pradhan (Sathyaraj) after killing his son. When his wife’s donated organs save three lives, Rakesh seeks revenge, forcing Sanjay to protect them.

Along with Salman and Rashmika, the core cast of the drama further includes Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna, and Sanjay Kapoor, along with others.