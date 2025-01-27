Ameesha Patel Reacts To The Marriage Rumours With Pakistani Actor Imran Abbas

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel recently addressed the swirling rumours about her relationship with Pakistani actor Imran Abbas. During an interview with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, the Gadar 2 actress clarified the speculation, which began after several affectionate photos of the two went viral on social media.

Ameesha dismissed the rumours, saying, “This has been going on for the past two or three years. Did any marriage happen? We meet at events, especially functions abroad. We are good friends, nothing more. People just need an opportunity to gossip. If two good-looking people are seen together, rumours start. He’s single, I’m single, and people begin manifesting a wedding that doesn’t exist.”

The actress has frequently found herself at the centre of similar rumours. Earlier, Ameesha was linked with businessman Nirvaan Birla after a cosy photo of them surfaced online. However, Nirvaan clarified in an interview with the Free Press Journal that they were childhood friends and their Dubai meeting was strictly professional, as Ameesha was featured in his music video.

Ameesha Patel continues to handle these speculations with grace, attributing them to the constant buzz that surrounds her personal life. Despite the chatter, the actress remains focused on her work and maintains that these rumours are nothing but baseless gossip.

For Ameesha and Imran’s fans, the viral photos may have sparked excitement, but as the actress puts it, “That’s why they are called rumours.”

On the work front, Ameesha Patel was a part of Gadar 2 which was a massive hit and fans fell in love with her and Sunny Deol's chemistry all over again.