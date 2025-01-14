Mumbai: Ameesha Patel, who marked her debut alongside Hrithik Roshan in the 2000 blockbuster Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai recently reflected on her 25-year journey in Bollywood. From her iconic debut to headlining the record-breaking Gadar franchise, Ameesha has carved a niche for herself. Speaking to News18, the actress reminisced about her debut, her bond with Hrithik Roshan, and her philosophy on staying relevant in the industry.



When asked if she ever regrets not having a filmography as extensive as her peers, Ameesha asserted that she values quality over quantity. “Do I miss having more films? No! I would rather be remembered for my iconic films than come on a Friday and be forgotten on a Saturday,” she explained.

She also highlighted her rare achievement of having two films, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai was re-released and celebrated by audiences decades later. “I’m the only actor to see the highest footfalls with these two films. No one has been able to break that record,” she added.



Ameesha also opened up about her Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai co-star Hrithik Roshan has become one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actors and fitness icons. Recalling her first impression of him, she shared, “We were family friends, and I knew him when we were teenagers. Back then, he was thin, introverted, and awkward—just like me. But when I came back from Boston, I saw a completely transformed Hrithik. He had gone from a caterpillar to a butterfly.”

She remembered telling him he was destined to be a superstar, but Hrithik laughed it off, calling her biased, "It was like this caterpillar had become a butterfly. I looked at him and said, ‘Superstar!’ But he couldn’t digest it and called me biased. We both had changed from gawky teenagers to young people. We became confident and talkative. The shyness had fallen over. And we hit it off from the word go! I used to call him Pierce Brosnan, the Bond! The term ‘Greek God’ was also coined by me and I’m very proud of it. It stuck with him since day one."

Ameesha Patel’s journey is a testament to her resilience and ability to leave an indelible mark on cinema.