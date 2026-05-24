Ameesha Patel says ‘innocence and real bonds’ no longer exist in Bollywood

Mumbai: Actress Ameesha Patel shared through her social media post on Sunday that "innocence and real bonds" cease to exist in today's Bollywood.

She took to her official Insta handle and posted a throwback picture with her first co-star, Hrithik Roshan, from the Phuket schedule of their movie "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai".

Ameesha and Hrithik were captured as they were enjoying dinner at a cute restaurant in Phuket.

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Sharing the throwback picture on social media, Ameesha thanked her stars for having created such a bond with her co-stars.

"Sunday throwback pik for the fans-(SONIA) me having dinner with my (ROHIT / RAJ) @hrithikroshan 1 of the evenings whilst on our shoot schedules of KAHO NA PYAAR HAIN at a cute Resturant in PHUKET! (sic)," wrote the 'Gadar' actress.

Ameesha went on to add, "Innocence n real bonds that don’t exist in today’s Bollywood times between co stars! blessed 2 have created such bonds n friendships that last forever !"

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In the meantime, Ameesha, who recently made a lot of headlines thanks to her tweets on the PR game of younger actresses, claimed that the Indian celebrities are often trolled by their own people more than Hollywood stars are in their own country.

Taking to her official X handle, Ameesha wrote, “Recent activities have clearly made it evident that our own INDIAN mentality has become to pull others down .. we call ourselves as ONE nation and united- but are we actually?.”

Opening up about the negativity surrounding public figures, the 'Humraaz' actress continued, “Actors here in INDIA r more badly trolled by our own people than Hollywood stars are within their country from their own people which is so sad !Whether it’s a Indain stars appearance or attire at big events they sadly become targets of their own people! Such a shame!.”