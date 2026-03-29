Ameesha Patel shares throwback from LA birthday with Salman Khan, calls him ‘cutest as always’

Mumbai: Actress Ameesha Patel treated her Instagram Family with some lovely throwback pictures from her fun birthday celebration in Los Angeles with Salman Khan.

The birthday celebration, which took place during a world tour, included a sweet cake-cutting ceremony.

The first pic from the post showed Salman and Ameesha standing next to each other. While Ameesha is all smiles, Salman has a goofy expression on his face.

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These two are also surrounded by some others who joined the 'Gadar' actress for the cute cake-cutting ceremony.

In the second image, Salman seems to be saying something into Ameesha's ear.

She captioned the post, "Throwback to my Birthday celebrations in Los Angelos USA— whilst on our world tour !! Sweetest bday cake cutting with @beingsalmankhan being his cutest self as always (sic)", followed by red heart emojis.

Ameesha keeps on sharing constant updates from her life on social media.

Recently, Ameesha got stuck in the New York snowstorm, but she decided to make the most of the unfortunate situation.

She gave an insight into her snowy escapade by uploading a video on social media with the caption, “NEW YORK - stuck in the blizzard n flights can’t take off — so might as well make the most of the SNOWFALL @kuunalgoomer @shabspatel100."

The video featured the 'Humraaz' actress walking through knee-deep snow on the streets of New York, dressed in warm winter wear.

We can also see her making snowballs and playfully enjoying the snowfall with her friends.

Ameesha carefully strolls through thick layers of snow, laughing and soaking in the freezing atmosphere.

Work-wise, Ameesha made her Bollywood debut in 2000 opposite Hrithik Roshan in "Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai".

After a blockbuster debut, she further cemented her position in the industry with films such as "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha", "Humraaz", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", and "Race 2".

Ameesha was last seen on screen in "Gadar 2", in which she reprised her popular role as Sakeena.