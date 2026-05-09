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NewsEntertainmentPeopleAmeesha Patel slams Bollywood actresses for ‘fake PR games’, says ‘100 crore is nothing in 2026’
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Ameesha Patel slams Bollywood actresses for ‘fake PR games’, says ‘100 crore is nothing in 2026’

Ameesha Patel sparked a major controversy by launching a scathing attack on younger Bollywood actresses for relying on "fake PR games" to project a superstar image without having real box-office hits.

|Last Updated: May 09, 2026, 04:33 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Ameesha Patel slams Bollywood actresses for ‘fake PR games’, says ‘100 crore is nothing in 2026’(Source: IANS)

Mumbai: Actor Ameesha Patel has taken a sharp dig at the younger generation of Bollywood actresses and what she called "fake PR games" in the industry.

The 'Gadar' actress took to her X account on Friday night to share a series of fiery posts, one of which spoke about actresses paying PR teams to create a "number one" and "superstar" image despite lacking major box office success.

In her post, Ameesha questioned actresses calling themselves top stars without delivering big hits at the box office. Taking a swipe at the "nos 1 and nos 2" race in Bollywood, she wrote, "Most female actresses who haven't even achieved one film in their career where even a single film of theirs has done even 200 cr plus at the box office are paying their PR teams to cal themselves nos 1 and nos 2 ?like really ?its 2026 and not 2000 today 100 cr is nothing ."

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In another post, she wrote, "Call ur self a super star only if u have achieved any sort of work that creates history and havoc at the box office . Untill then stop playing PR games to cal urself a super star sorry but that's the harsh reality."

Also Read: Dhurandhar se sabki jali comment: 'SRK, Salman, Sunny & others have given not just 1 but 25 plus mega hits'; Ameesha Patel, Siddharth Anand call out Zakir Khan

In no time, her post went viral on the internet with many users reacting to her take on Bollywood PR culture and online criticism.
The actress was last seen in the blockbuster film 'Gadar 2', where she returned as Sakeena alongside Sunny Deol. The film turned out to be one of the biggest box office hits of that year and marked Ameesha's return to the big screen after many years. 

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