New Delhi: Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel recently took to social media and interacted with her fans. At her candid best, she answered several questions and gave up spiced-up replies keeping the buzz alive around her #Askmeanything session.
Ameesha Patel held an #AskAmeesha session on X (formerly called Twitter) and replied to many users. A fan asked if stars carrying an extra entourage at the producer's cost was fair, to which she said: "many female actresses are in denial of their stardom. their entourage during film promotions which comes at the cost of the producers are bigger then their day 1 collection. hope they have the same entourage in their regular life minus a producer paying for it."
many female actresses are in denial of their stardom their enterouge during film promotions which comes at the cost of the producers are bigger then their day 1 collection hope they have the same enterouge in their regular life minus a producer paying for it https://t.co/YoF46aiDv3— ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) September 20, 2026
Another netizen quizzed her whether she has signed any other movie post Gadar 2, to which she said: "Don’t want to be part of buy one get one free offer films and ₹99 ticket price films and that too from day 1 on release day. Rather create gadar once in few years then to do RUBBISH filler films and time wil come super soon to create another havoc at the box office."
Ameesha Patel made her acting debut in 2000 with the romantic thriller film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, co-starring debutant Hrithik Roshan. She went on to star in successful Telugu action film Badri (2000) and the top-grossing period film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001). After starring in Humraaz and Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai (both 2002), she was seein in supporting roles in Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and Race 2 (2013).
She made a career comeback by reprising her role in the sequel Gadar 2 (2023), which emerged as her highest grossing release.
She was last seen in 2024 release Tauba Tera Jalwa, a film written and directed by Akashaditya Lama.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.