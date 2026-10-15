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American citizen getting funds from Pak: BJP leader after Imran Khan asked to leave India

Following a notice from Mumbai Police ordering him to leave the country by October 28 over participation in an anti-CEC protest, actor Imran Khan has been accused by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya of 'receiving foreign and Pakistani funding to destabilize India.'

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 07:52 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 07:52 PM IST
American citizen getting funds from Pak: BJP leader after Imran Khan asked to leave India

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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