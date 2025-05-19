American Idol 2025: Who Is The Winner Among Jamal Roberts, Breanna Nix, And John Foster?

New Delhi : As the 23rd season of American Idol comes to a close, the thrilling race between the top two contestants, John Foster and Jamal Roberts, had fans eagerly waiting to find out who would take home the crown.

Jamal Roberts, a 27-year-old physical education teacher from Meridian, Mississippi, has officially been crowned the winner of American Idol 2025.

The top three contestants — Breanna Nix, John Foster, and Roberts had less than three hours to gather votes following their performances. In the lead-up to the finale, they also visited their respective hometowns as part of the American Idol tradition.

What Does Roberts Take Home?

The father of three daughters walks away with $125,000 initially, plus an additional $100,000 upon completion of a full studio album — totaling $250,000. According to a report by Newsweek, the winner also receives a record deal with Hollywood Records.

The grand finale featured group performances with the season’s Top 14 contestants. The show opened with a rousing rendition of Queen’s “We Are the Champions.”

The Top 3 also performed alongside major music stars including Brandon Lake, Goo Goo Dolls, Good Charlotte, Jennifer Holliday, Jessica Simpson, Josh Groban, Kirk Franklin, Myles Smith, Patti LaBelle, and Salt-N-Pepa.