American Rock Band 'The Smashing Pumpkins' All Set For Debut India Performance- Check Details

New Delhi: Popular rock band 'The Smashing Pumpkins' is all set for their debut India performance as a part of the Rock Invasion 2025 Asia Tour.

The Smashing Pumpkins will grace Indian stages in Bangalore on October 11 followed by Jio World Garden in Mumbai on October 12, as per a press note.

The legendary band's long-awaited India debut will feature a breathtaking, three-decade career-spanning setlist--acclaimed classics like 'Tonight, Tonight', 'Bullet With Butterfly Wings', 'Today' and '1979' alongside sonic journeys from the band's innovative works including 'ATUM' and the celebrated 'Aghori Mhori Mei' as well as recent smash hits such as 'Sighommi' and 'Beguiled'.

Excied for their gigs in India. The Smashing Pumpkins stated, "We're thrilled to be finally coming to India, some 36 years after we started in Chicago. Our music has been unmistakably shaped by this great and mighty culture, and so it will be an hour to play for you: and loudly! For what we hope will be the first of many, many trips to come."

Deepak Chaudhary, Founder and Managing Director, EVA Live, states, "To bring The Smashing Pumpkins to India for the very first time is a landmark achievement for the live music ecosystem in this country. EVA Live is honoured to make this dream a reality for countless rock fans who have waited decades for a moment like this. India is ready to welcome one of alternative rock's most influential bands, and we promise an unforgettable experience."

The tour will kick off with Japan in September, followed by pit stops in Tokyo, Yokohama, Osaka, Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Busan, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta, Singapore, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi. The two-month-long, extensive tour marks the band's first time in Asia in over a decade - 12 years in Japan, 15 years in South Korea, and almost 30 years in Thailand - and their first time playing in the Middle East and India.