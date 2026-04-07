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NewsEntertainmentPeopleAmid affair rumours with Vijay Thalapathy, actress Trisha Krishnan drops a cryptic post on love
TRISHA KRISHNAN

Amid affair rumours with Vijay Thalapathy, actress Trisha Krishnan drops a cryptic post on love

Trisha Krishnan has been facing heavy trolling on social media for her link-up with Vijay. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 10:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Amid affair rumours with Vijay Thalapathy, actress Trisha Krishnan drops a cryptic post on love Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Southern top actress Trisha Krishnan took to social media and teased a cryptic post on love and relationship. For the uninitiated, the actress was recently in news for her alleged link-up with famous actor-politician Vijay Thalapathy. She attended a wedding reception in Chennai with Vijay, and soon after their videos and pictures surfaced online leading to debate over their relationship.

Trisha took to Instagram and shared a reel where a woman where she is saying, "I'm at a stage in my life where I don't argue anymore. If you say an elephant can fly, you're absolutely right. Not because I agree, but because I don't care enough to convince you. I've learnt something important - peace is more valuable than being right. Silence is cheaper than explaining, and not everyone deserves access to your energy. Some arguments are not misunderstandings; they are invitations to drain yourself. So I decline, smile and keep my peace."

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In another story, she shared: "Love is not everything, and yet everything is meaningless without love." 

Trisha Krishnan has been facing heavy trolling on social media for her link-up with Vijay. 

For the unversed, Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce, accusing him of infidelity and other allegations. This has brought the private life of the high-profile star into public focus, with the District Court scheduling the next hearing in the matter for April 20, 2026.

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Ritika Handoo

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