Amid affair rumours with Vijay Thalapathy, actress Trisha Krishnan drops a cryptic post on love

New Delhi: Southern top actress Trisha Krishnan took to social media and teased a cryptic post on love and relationship. For the uninitiated, the actress was recently in news for her alleged link-up with famous actor-politician Vijay Thalapathy. She attended a wedding reception in Chennai with Vijay, and soon after their videos and pictures surfaced online leading to debate over their relationship.

Trisha took to Instagram and shared a reel where a woman where she is saying, "I'm at a stage in my life where I don't argue anymore. If you say an elephant can fly, you're absolutely right. Not because I agree, but because I don't care enough to convince you. I've learnt something important - peace is more valuable than being right. Silence is cheaper than explaining, and not everyone deserves access to your energy. Some arguments are not misunderstandings; they are invitations to drain yourself. So I decline, smile and keep my peace."

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In another story, she shared: "Love is not everything, and yet everything is meaningless without love."

Trisha Krishnan has been facing heavy trolling on social media for her link-up with Vijay.

For the unversed, Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce, accusing him of infidelity and other allegations. This has brought the private life of the high-profile star into public focus, with the District Court scheduling the next hearing in the matter for April 20, 2026.