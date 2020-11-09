Amid controversy over Milind Soman's viral nude beach photo, a response from Pooja Bedi

New Delhi: Actress Pooja Bedi has come out in support of actor-supermodel Milind Soman over the controversy related to his nude beach photo. On his birthday on November 4, Milind posted a picture of himself running naked on the beach in Goa, which later landed him in trouble and an FIR was registered against him over obscenity. The photo, however, went massive viral and created a storm online.

According to Pooja Bedi, there is "nothing obscene" about Milind's photo and she called it "aesthetic". She tweeted Milind Soman's photo, along with a few images of naked Naga sadhus and wrote, "Absolutely nothing obscene about Milind Soman's aesthetic pic. The obscenity lies in the minds of a viewer imagining more! His crime is being good looking, famous & setting bench marks! If nudity is a crime all naga babas should be arrested. Smearing ash can't make it acceptable!"

Read Pooja Bedi's tweet here:

Meanwhile, take a look at the photo Milind Soman posted on his 55th birthday.

The Goa Police spokesperson said that an FIR under Section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code, along with other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, has been registered against Milind Soman.