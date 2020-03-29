हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hardik Pandya

Amid coronavirus lockdown, Hardik Pandya and fiancee Natasa Stankovic workout together – See pic

Hardik and Natasa were joined by his rother Krunal Pandya, also a cricketer, and wife Pankhuri Sharma.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@hardikpandya93
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@hardikpandya93

New Delhi: Star couple Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are spending time together amid the quarantine break and treating us to fabulous pictures every so often. After sharing a love-struck photo of themselves chilling with their pet dog, Hardik and Natasa are working out together, a glimpse of which was shared by the cricketer on Instagram. The couple was joined by Hardik’s brother Krunal Pandya, also a cricketer, and his wife Pankhuri Sharma.

The Pandyas and Natasa are working out at their home gym as the entire country has been placed under lockdown till April 14 as a preventive measure to fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Posting a happy picture from the workout regime, Hardik said, “What a fun session with my babies.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What a fun session with my babies

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Hardik and Natasa got engaged in January in Dubai. Since then, the couple has been like a fixture by each other’s side. Take a look at some of their pictures here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan.  01.01.2020  #engaged

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Forever yes  @hardikpandya93

A post shared by Nataa Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #throwback @hardikpandya93

A post shared by Nataa Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy holidays from the Pandyas  Holi hai

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#stayhomestaysafe #quarantine @hardikpandya93

A post shared by Nataa Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

Natasa is a Serbian model-actress. She debuted in the entertainment industry with 'Bigg Boss 8' and has appeared in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'.

Hardik Pandyahardik pandya natasa stankovicNatasa Stankoviccoronavirus lockdown
