Amid coronavirus lockdown, Hardik Pandya and fiancee Natasa Stankovic workout together – See pic

New Delhi: Star couple Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are spending time together amid the quarantine break and treating us to fabulous pictures every so often. After sharing a love-struck photo of themselves chilling with their pet dog, Hardik and Natasa are working out together, a glimpse of which was shared by the cricketer on Instagram. The couple was joined by Hardik’s brother Krunal Pandya, also a cricketer, and his wife Pankhuri Sharma.

The Pandyas and Natasa are working out at their home gym as the entire country has been placed under lockdown till April 14 as a preventive measure to fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Posting a happy picture from the workout regime, Hardik said, “What a fun session with my babies.”

Hardik and Natasa got engaged in January in Dubai. Since then, the couple has been like a fixture by each other’s side. Take a look at some of their pictures here.

Natasa is a Serbian model-actress. She debuted in the entertainment industry with 'Bigg Boss 8' and has appeared in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'.