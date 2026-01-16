Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentPeopleAmid Dating Rumours With Disha Patani, Talwiinder Singh Sidhus Alleged Ex-GF Drops Cryptic Post
DISHA PATANI TALWIINDER SINGH

Amid Dating Rumours With Disha Patani, Talwiinder Singh Sidhu's Alleged Ex-GF Drops Cryptic Post

Disha Patani Dating Talwiinder Singh: Social media is abuzz with Disha and Punjabi singer Talwinder Singh dating each other after their appearance at the event together.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 11:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Amid Dating Rumours With Disha Patani, Talwiinder Singh Sidhu's Alleged Ex-GF Drops Cryptic PostPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani and Punjabi singer Talwiinder Singh Sidhu's dating rumour is the hot goss in showbiz right now. Fans are excited and the recent spotting of them together is making headlines all over. 

Now, Punjabi singer's alleged ex-girlfriend Sony Kaur took to her Instagram and dropped a cryptic post after rumours surfaced about him dating actress Disha Patani. Take a look here: 

 

A post shared by Love School | Sayyam Jain (@_love_school_)

Disha Patani Dating Talwinder Singh: Timeline

There has been enough speculation around Disha Patani’s personal life. Social media is abuzz with Disha and Punjabi singer Talwinder Singh dating each other after their appearance at the event together. The two had earlier sparked buzz in Udaipur (Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben wedding) when a video of them holding hands during the party went viral online.

Disha Patani's bestie Mouni Roy was also clicked with Talwiinder at the Mumbai airport on their way back. Later, the trio along with their friends were again spotted at the grand reception of Nupur-Stebin.

At the Mumbai reception, while Salman Khan remained the biggest star at the event, other celebs who were spotted include Hina Khan, Orry, Mouni Roy and Disha Patani among many others. Disha's entry with the mystery man (Talwiinder) caught attention of netizens online. 

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon got married on January 11, 2026. Their wedding was also attended by many Bollywood and television celebrities, including Dinesh Vijan, Varun Sharma, Mouni Roy, Rohit Dhawan, Disha Patani, Manish Malhotra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra, among others. 

However, there has been no confirmation about them being a couple.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

