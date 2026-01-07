Advertisement
SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Amid Dating Rumours With Rahul Mody, Shraddha Kapoor's Response To Fan On Her Marriage Goes Viral: 'Main Karoongi...'

Shraddha and Rahul haven't confirmed their relationship, but often the two have been spotted together, sparking relationship rumours.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 09:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Amid Dating Rumours With Rahul Mody, Shraddha Kapoor's Response To Fan On Her Marriage Goes Viral: 'Main Karoongi...'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has a massive fan base on social media with over 94.9 million followers on Instagram alone. The Stree 2 stunner recently took to her IG and shared a promotional video for her jewelry brand, Palmonas where she talks about majority of break-ups happening around around Valentine’s Day.

Shraddha's video garnered attention after a fan commented on the post, asking her about her wedding plans. To everyone's surprise, the Stree 2 actress replied in a fun way. The user asked, “Shadi kab karoge @shraddhakapoor ji”. To this, the star replied, "Main karoongi you vivah karoongi (I will get married)."

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Many noticed her response and started commenting on her wedding plans.

Shraddha Kapoor Dating Rahul Mody

For the uninitiated, Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Rahul Mody.

Earlier, rumours about Shraddha and Rahul caught fire when the former made her relationship with writer Rahul Mody Instagram official posting a selfie with him. The couple went twinning in white while the Stree actress was seen holding Rahul's arm in the photo. In the caption, Shraddha wrote: "Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar" (Take away my heart, but at least return my sleep).

However, soon after that reports of their alleged break-up had also fueled fan attention when it was reported that she 'unfollowed' Rahul on Instagram.

Shraddha and Rahul haven't confirmed their relationship, but often the two have been spotted together, sparking relationship rumours.

Who Is Rahul Mody?

Shraddha Kapoor has almost always kept her private life under wraps. Writer Rahul Mody and the Stree actress made their first appearance as a couple at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. Reportedly, in 2023, the couple was first spotted on a dinner date together.

Rahul was the writer of Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Advertisement

