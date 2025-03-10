Amid Dating Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash Says 'I Am Lucky For Team India'

Mumbai: After her dating rumours with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal spread like wildfire, social media star Rj Mahvash shared she is “good luck” for team India after their four-wicket win over New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy

Mahvash took to Instagram, where she shared a few glimpses. The first was a video of Team India’s celebration post their win where both Yuzvendra and Mahvash could be seen cheering. The next was a picture of the fireworks.

The last was a single photo of the social media star posing for the camera during the match.

“Kaha tha na jita ke aungi. I am good luck for team India.”

It was on March 10, when Mahvash, who raised the eyebrows of netizens after her appearance with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal at the Champions Trophy Final.

She took to her social media to upload the video after team India’s title win. The handheld phone camera also showed fireworks going in the background as she expressed the joy of winning with the cricketer.

Earlier, the two were spotted chatting after the 43rd over of New Zealand’s innings when the scoreboard read 184 runs at the loss of 5 wickets.

The two were also seen in actor Vivek Oberoi’s Instagram video, when the actor asked him about the probable outcome of the match. Responding to the same, the cricketer raised his support for India.

Apparently, the cricketer also follows the social media star on Instagram, and was even interviewed by her back in 2022.

Meanwhile, India squared off against New Zealand for a high-voltage Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

India won the contest comfortably by 4 wickets, netting their third title win of Champions Trophy. With this, it became the first team to win 3 Champions Trophy, moving ahead of Australia which now has 2 title wins in the tournament.

India won the first Champions Trophy in 2002, where it was declared a joint winner with Sri Lanka. The second win came after 11 years in 2013 when it beat England at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Virat Kohli doing the hook-step of ‘Gangnam Style’ in white blazer during the post-match presentation is a famed memory from the 2013 Champions Trophy Final.