Amid Deepika Padukone-Sandeep Vanga Reddy 'Spirit' Row, Ajay Devgn Reacts To '8-Hour Shift For New Moms'

New Delhi: The ongoing feud between filmmaker Sandeep Vanga Reddy and actress Deepika Padukone over former's upcoming venture 'Spirit' with Prabhas has caught everyone's attention. On Thursday, Kajol and Ajay Devgn attended the grand trailer launch of her film MAA, the duo were asked about the '8-hour shift for new moms'.

Ajay Devgn On New Moms

According to Hindustan Times, Ajay responded by saying, "It's not that it's not going down well with people. Most honest filmmakers will not have problems with it. And apart from this, being a mother and working for eight hours, most people have started working eight-nine hours shifts."

Kajol quipped, "I love the fact that you can work less." Ajay concluded, "It's person-to-person, and I feel most of the industry understands this."

What Went Wrong Between Sandeep Vanga Reddy And Deepika Padukone

For the uninitiated, earlier several reports surfaced that Deepika had been dropped from 'Spirit' due to her alleged demands, including refusing to work more than eight hours a day, charging a huge fee of Rs 20 crore, along with a profit-sharing settlement and refused to deliver her dialogues in Telugu.

Sandeep Vanga Reddy later announced that Triptii Dimri has been cast as the female lead in Spirit.

The filmmaker also reacted strongly to the situation, on a note he put up on X. The post read, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are...Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it."

None of the people involved took anybody's name directly.