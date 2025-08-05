Amid Dhanush-Mrunal Thakur Dating Rumours, Old Interview Praising Ex-Wife Aishwaryaa Goes Viral

New Delhi: Actors Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are at the centre of dating speculation after being spotted together at a series of recent public events. Their repeated appearances have prompted fans to question whether a relationship might be brewing.

The speculation gained momentum after the two were seen together during Mrunal Thakur's birthday celebrations. A video from the party, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the duo engaged in an intimate conversation, with Dhanush holding Mrunal’s hand.

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are dating? pic.twitter.com/ItWYJdsm8a — Aryan (@Pokeamole_) August 3, 2025

Back-to-Back Public Sightings

Earlier the same day, Dhanush was captured arriving in Mumbai, reportedly to attend the special screening of Son of Sardaar 2, a film starring Mrunal Thakur alongside Ajay Devgn. A video from the event, widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), showed the two actors conversing, with Mrunal leaning in to whisper something to Dhanush. The moment fuelled further fan theories.

One user captioned the clip: "#Dhanush was welcomed by #MrunalThakur at #SonOfSardaar2 Premiere.." A question that quickly gained traction online and triggered a flurry of reactions from curious fans.

Old Interview

Amid the growing buzz, an old interview clip of Dhanush with ETimes has also resurfaced on social media. In the interview, Dhanush spoke about his former wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, describing her as “100 times simpler” than her father, actor Rajinikanth.

"I don’t see her like that. I like her simplicity. If you think her father is simple, meet Aishwaryaa. She is 100 times simpler than her father,” he said during the interview.

Dhanush’s Previous Marriage

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth were married for 18 years before announcing their separation in 2022. The former couple share two sons, Yatra (born in 2006) and Linga (born in 2010).

On January 17, 2022, the duo released a joint statement announcing their decision to part ways. The note read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D.”