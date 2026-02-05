Amid divorce rumours, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja signs her first film with Ekta Kapoor? What we know so far

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Govinda’s wife Ssunita Ahuja has reportedly signed her first film project. According to a report by India Today, the film will be produced under Ekta Kapoor’s banner, Balaji Motion Pictures.

The news comes at a time when Ssunita has been in the spotlight due to divorce rumours and allegations of infidelity involving Govinda. The report states that Ssunita will be seen in a pivotal role and is expected to shoot for nearly 20 days for the project. However, further details about the film have not been revealed yet.

Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding her personal life, the development has excited fans who admire Ssunita for her bold and vibrant personality.

Govinda and Ssunita Ahuja’s marriage

Govinda and Ssunita Ahuja tied the knot in 1987 and share two children, daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.

Recently, Ssunita made headlines after rumours of Govinda’s alleged extra-marital affair surfaced online. Addressing the issue, she claimed that the affair was not with an actress but with “a random woman who is only interested in his money.” She further expressed her wish for a peaceful 2026, stating that she wants “a happy family in 2026” and hopes Govinda puts an end to the ongoing speculation.

Ssunita also accused the actor of neglecting her due to his busy schedule. She said that the three most important women in his life should be his mother, wife and daughter, and that “there should be no place for a fourth woman.”

Last month, Govinda broke his silence on the allegations, calling them a “big conspiracy.” He said, “Today, I am responding. I was told that people in my family might be unknowingly involved and would not realise they were being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy.”