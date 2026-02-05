Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3014096https://zeenews.india.com/people/amid-divorce-rumours-govinda-s-wife-sunita-ahuja-signs-her-first-film-with-ekta-kapoor-what-we-know-so-far-3014096.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople Amid divorce rumours, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja signs her first film with Ekta Kapoor? What we know so far
SSUNITA AHUJA

Amid divorce rumours, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja signs her first film with Ekta Kapoor? What we know so far

 Sunita Ahuja has reportedly signed her debut film with Ekta Kapoor. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 05:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Amid divorce rumours, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja signs her first film with Ekta Kapoor? What we know so far(Source: X)

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Govinda’s wife Ssunita Ahuja has reportedly signed her first film project. According to a report by India Today, the film will be produced under Ekta Kapoor’s banner, Balaji Motion Pictures.

The news comes at a time when Ssunita has been in the spotlight due to divorce rumours and allegations of infidelity involving Govinda. The report states that Ssunita will be seen in a pivotal role and is expected to shoot for nearly 20 days for the project. However, further details about the film have not been revealed yet.

Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding her personal life, the development has excited fans who admire Ssunita for her bold and vibrant personality.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Govinda and Ssunita Ahuja’s marriage

Govinda and Ssunita Ahuja tied the knot in 1987 and share two children, daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.

Recently, Ssunita made headlines after rumours of Govinda’s alleged extra-marital affair surfaced online. Addressing the issue, she claimed that the affair was not with an actress but with “a random woman who is only interested in his money.” She further expressed her wish for a peaceful 2026, stating that she wants “a happy family in 2026” and hopes Govinda puts an end to the ongoing speculation.

Ssunita also accused the actor of neglecting her due to his busy schedule. She said that the three most important women in his life should be his mother, wife and daughter, and that “there should be no place for a fourth woman.”

Last month, Govinda broke his silence on the allegations, calling them a “big conspiracy.” He said, “Today, I am responding. I was told that people in my family might be unknowingly involved and would not realise they were being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy.”

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Nasscom
India-US technology forum sets sight on $500 billion trade target: NASSCOM
Narendra Modi
From Bittu saga to Indira's NITI Aayog dilemma - top quotes from PM Modi in RS
Suniel Shetty
Actor Suniel Shetty questions films on Aurangzeb, Akbar, Babur
Anurag Thakur BCCI ban lifted
SC lifts Anurag Thakur’s BCCI ban after 9 Years - Why He Was Removed in 2017?
Technology
Sanchar Saathi enables citizens to report suspected fraud communications: Govt
mobility
Govt plans to manufacture 260 Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets: Ashwini Vaishnaw
SpaceX's Starlink
SpaceX’s Starlink plans to launch mobile phone, expand internet services
Rajpal Yadav
Delhi High Court rejects Rajpal Yadav’s plea to avoid jail
The 50
The 50: Lakshay criticizes Digvijay’s English skills, sparking tension
Auto news
Hyundai i20 becomes Rs 87,000 cheaper: Now starts at Rs 5.99 lakh