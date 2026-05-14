Amid divorce rumours with Suraj Nambiar, Mouni Roy steps out for dinner date with BFF, gets papped - Watch

Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy was recently spotted stepping out for a dinner outing with her close friends in Mumbai, amid ongoing divorce speculation around her marriage with husband Suraj Nambiar. The actress, who has been making headlines over the reports surrounding her personal life, appeared to be in a hurry as she spotted paparazzi stationed outside the restuarant.

ALSO READ: Shocking! Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar divorce rumours hit social media - Here's why

In the video, Mouni was seen walking out of a popular restaurant while trying to hide her face with the help of her phone, making way through the paparazzi flocked around her.

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The actress looked stylish in a strapless black fitted dress paired with minimal accessories.

Mouni is also seen briefly pausing near the entrance before heading towards her car, while avoiding any kind of interaction with the paparazzi.

For the uninitiated, Mouni Roy tied the knot with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar in January 2022 in Goa after dating for several years. As of yet neither Mouni nor Suraj has publicly addressed the recent rumours surrounding their marriage.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy's first reaction to divorce rumours with Suraj Nambiar: ‘Please give us space and privacy’

On Wednesday afternoon, Mouni had requested for privacy and space amidst on-going rumours of her separation with husband Suraj Nambiar. The actress also asked the media to not publish false narratives.

Taking to her social media account, Mouni wrote, "Humbly requesting all the media houses to not publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please,” with folded hands

The rumours of things going downhill for Mouni and Suraj made headlines on Monday, after it was noticed that both had unfollowed each other on social media.

After the news spread like wildfire, Suraj went in to deactivate his Instagram account.