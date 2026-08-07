Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Amid divorce with Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola seeks Meta's help to change username

Amid her ongoing divorce from actor Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola has reached out to Meta and Instagram for assistance in changing her verified handle, sparking speculation that she plans to drop her husband's surname.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 09:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 09:23 PM IST
Amid divorce with Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola seeks Meta's help to change username
Image Credit: @akankshachamola/instagram

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Amid divorce with Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola seeks Meta's help to change username
2
3
4
5