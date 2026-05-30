Amid Don 3 controversy, Ranveer Singh's unexpected meeting with Declan Rice in Budapest grabs attention online

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, on Friday night was photographed with Arsenal and England midfielder Declan Rice ahead of a major football fixture.

Ranveer shared the picture on his social media account and wrote, “All about last night.”

The actor used the song, 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan' from the hit movie 'Yaarana' featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan.

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The picture shared by Ranveer shows the actor and the footballer posing together for the camera.

Reportedly, the picture was clicked on Budapest but details of it still remain unclear.

Ever since Ranveer posted the picture, it has taken the internet by storm.

The picture comes at a time when Ranveer has been making headlines over reports surrounding his alleged exit from the upcoming film ‘Don 3’.

Recently, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor following reports of his last-minute withdrawal from the project.

Earlier this week, the organisation reportedly approached producer bodies, including the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) and the Producers Guild of India, seeking the industry-wide intervention in the matter.

Meanwhile, talking about the star footballer Declan Rice, he continues to be one of England's most prominent footballers and has been a key figure for Arsenal team.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, on the professional front, the actor was last seen in Aditya Dhar's ‘Dhurandhar’ franchise, which emerged as a major box-office success.

Also Read: ‘Big Fat Joke’: Ram Gopal Varma tears into FWICE amid Ranveer Singh-Don 3 controversy

The actor is currently geared up for his upcoming projects that includes ‘Pralay’, a post-apocalyptic zombie thriller that will also mark his debut as a producer.

Reportedly, Ranveer is also set to collaborate once again with Aditya Dhar for an untitled project.

On the personal front, the actor who is married to Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, is all set to embrace fatherhood for the second time. The couple announced their second pregnancy in April this year.

Deepika and Ranveer are already proud parents to their little baby girl, Dua.