Amid Hardik Pandya Link-Up Rumours With Mahieka Sharma, Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic Grooving To ‘Don’t You Wish Your Girlfriend Was Hot Like Me’ Goes Viral - WATCH

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is once again making headlines, this time not for his on-field performance but for his personal life. The cricketer has sparked fresh dating rumours with model and actress Mahieka Sharma, following his separation from ex-wife Natasa Stanković and reported split with Jasmin Walia.

Amidst the buzz surrounding Pandya's alleged new relationship, an old video of Natasa Stanković has resurfaced online and is now going viral. In the clip, the Serbian model and actress is seen dancing to the hit Pussycat Dolls track Don’t Cha, mouthing the lyrics: “Don’t you wish your girlfriend was hot like me, don’t you wish your girlfriend was a freak like me?”

Take a look at the video:

Netizens responded warmly to the video, with one commenting, “Finally, the comment section is healing,” while others recalled the backlash she once faced, adding, “More love and power to you, girlie!”

Who is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka Sharma, reportedly 24 years old, is a budding actress and model who began her career with music videos and later appeared in small roles, including in Omung Kumar’s 2019 biopic PM Narendra Modi. According to her social media posts, she celebrated her 22nd birthday in 2023, confirming her age as 24 in 2025. Her increasing presence on Instagram and frequent interactions with fans have only fuelled interest in her alleged connection with the cricketer.

Hardik and Natasa’s Relationship Timeline

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stanković tied the knot in May 2020 and later renewed their wedding vows in February 2023 through both Hindu and Christian ceremonies. The couple shares a son, Agastya, who remains central to both of their lives even after their separation.

Their split was officially announced in July 2024 through a joint social media statement. The former couple said, "After four years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us."

They further added, “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives. We will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

While the rumours continue to circulate online, an official confirmation from either Hardik Pandya or Mahieka Sharma is still awaited, leaving fans speculating.