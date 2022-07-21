NEW DELHI: Bollywood talented actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has been making waves for her relationship with former IPL chairman Lalit Modi. While she hasn't confirmed dating him yet, she has said in a previous Instagram post that she is in a 'happy space' and 'unconditionally surrounded by love'.

The actress took to social media and dropped a fresh new selfie of herself and a 'gentle reminder' for fans and those who have rallied behind her in the past few days. The 46-year-old is seen wearing a blue outfit and black sunglasses and a big beautiful smile.

She captioned the photo, "#gentlehappyreminder I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly." While fans rushed to the comments section to respond to the actor's post, Sushmita's daughter Renee Sen left the sweetest comment. She wrote, "I love you mostestestest… end of discussion."

A fan wrote in the comments, "There is so much more to a woman than who she dates. She has been Miss Universe - she gave life to two beautiful souls! Have a kind heart guys."

On July 15, Lalit Modi dropped a series of mushy photos of him and Sushmita from their Maldives vacation and announced that they are dating. His caption read, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.” “Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too will happen one day."

Sushmita, 46, has not yet confirmed her relationship with Lalit Modi. She had announced her split from model-actor Rohman Shawl in December last year with an Instagram post. Lalit was married to Minal Modi for 27 years, who passed away in 2018 after battling cancer.

