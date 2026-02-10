Advertisement
THALAPATHY VIJAY

Amid Jana Nayagan release row, Thalapathy Vijay spotted at a Chennai wedding - Viral pics

Jana Nayagan release row: Jagan Mohan Reddy and Vijay's candid conversation moments were captured and the pictures went viral on social media.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 09:30 AM IST
Amid Jana Nayagan release row, Thalapathy Vijay spotted at a Chennai wedding - Viral pics

New Delhi: Amid Jana Nayagan release row, actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay was recently spotted at a wedding in Chennai. His presence at a function drew attention of fans as pictures went viral on social media. 

On Sunday, Vijay attended the wedding of Sahil, son of YS Sunil Reddy, and Vedika. He wore a white shirt, matching trousers and a beige blazer - meeting and greeting guests present at the wedding function. His pictures of posing with the newlywed couple and guests broke the internet, as it a rare appearance of the actor amid his last movie's ongoing release controversy. 

Besides Thalapathy Vijay, YSR Congress Party chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and actor Suriya were also present at the wedding.

ALSO READ: 'Jana Nayagan' release row: Producer approaches Madras High Court to withdraw petition against CBFC

Jagan Mohan Reddy and Vijay's candid conversation moments were captured and the pictures went viral on social media.

About Jana Nayagan release

Jana Nayagan was earlier slated to be a Pongal release on January 9 and is being described as Vijay's last film. The actor has entered politics and has launched his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

However, the film ran into trouble when the CBFC decided to hold back its certification on the grounds that certain scenes in the movie could potentially hurt religious sentiments. A single judge then asked the CBFC to give the film a U/A 16+ certificate, which brought short-term relief. However, the CBFC later moved to a division bench of the High Court, which stayed the single judge's order on January 9.

This led the producers to approach the Supreme Court, asking for an urgent stay on the High Court's decision. However, the apex court refused to intervene.

(With ANI inputs)

Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

