Amid Legal Battle With Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni Drops Post On Mom And Wife...

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor-director Justin Baldoni broke his silence amid his ongoing legal battle with actress Blake Lively to pay tribute to his wife and his mom.

On Mother's Day, the director-actor marked a rare public comment, as he wrote, "My mom gave us faith. My wife is the definition of it. Our children are growing up in the fortress of that love”.

He shared a family photo on Instagram Sunday (Pacific Standard Time), reports ‘People’ magazine.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all”, he added. Baldoni married Emily, an actress, in 2013, and they share two kids, Maiya, 9½, and Maxwell, 7. When Emily, 40, shared a birthday tribute to Baldoni in January 2025, she wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday my love. Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I’d choose you again and again”.

As per ‘People’, at the same time, Baldoni's mother Sharon supported him in a birthday message on Instagram, writing, "Life has its moments and also its surprises - as you keep your integrity through it all Justice and truth will shine today and into eternity. I love you more than you will ever know! Happy Birthday my beautiful boy! May God continue to bless you in truth”.

In December 2024, Baldoni's It Ends With Us costar Lively, 37, sued him and others, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation, which he denies. Baldoni then countersued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and more, claiming extortion and defamation.

Lively's lawyers have called his lawsuit "meritless" and "vengeful”. On January 17 Baldoni, who has been spending time in Hawaii amid the legal fallout, broke his silence after filing his $400 million countersuit, telling TMZ in a video while passing through an airport that he is "grateful to be with the family, man. We have amazing friends and family. Faith”.

Blake Lively, who shares four kids with Reynolds, 48, has made several public appearances since filing her lawsuit.