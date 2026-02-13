Amid link-up rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur reacts to ‘getting married on Feb 14’ speculation

New Delhi: Actress Mrunal Thakur has been in news for her personal life, allegedly linking her with actor Dhanush. The actress recently while promoting her upcoming movie Do Deewane Seher Mein co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi was quizzed over her rumoured wedding date.

Mrunal Thakur on getting married

In an interview with Galatta Plus, she reacted to the speculation and how! She was asked if she’s getting married soon, to which she replied, “Me? No. I think 14th April is going to be the 1st April…14th Feb is going to be the 1st April. April Fools' Day. Because I don’t know who started…First of all. I’ve been quoted, but I never said anything. And they just said, Mrunal said so. I was like, wow, how beautiful. It’s scary.”

Her reaction has now gone viral on the internet.

Mrunal Thakur dating Dhanush?

The actress has been in news for her alleged romance with Dhanush. However, she has time and again slammed the rumours about her link-up.

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur will be seen with Varun Dhawan in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The movie has a strong ensemble star cast which includes Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 5.

The actress has Do Deewane Seher Mein in the pipeline with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film features will hit the theatres on February 20, 2026.

She also has Adivi Sesh’s much-talked about suspense thriller Dacoit in her kitty. The movie will release sometime in April this year.