Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Amid Lock Up Season 2 trolling, Ram Kapoor's wife Gautami Kapoor backs husband

Ram Kapoor and Gautami met on the sets of the television show 'Ghar Ek Mandir' and tied the knot on February 14, 2003.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 02:22 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 02:22 PM IST
Amid Lock Up Season 2 trolling, Ram Kapoor's wife Gautami Kapoor backs husband
Image Credit: Instagram

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Which Indian city is known as 'Strawberry Capital of India'?
Strawberry15 min ago
2
toxic27 min ago
3
FIFA WC 202632 min ago
4
Bhiwandi33 min ago
5
UDISE report 2025-2637 min ago