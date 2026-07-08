Mumbai: Actress Gautami Kapoor has once again extended her support to husband Ram Kapoor amid the online backlash surrounding his stints and antics on the reality show 'Lock Upp Season 2'. Taking to her social media account on Tuesday, Gautami shared a smiling picture of Ram from the show and wrote, "@iamramkapoor We miss you," along with a red heart emoticons i. She also added the words, "Love and respect."