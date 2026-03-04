Amid Middle East tensions, Lara Dutta shares safety update from Dubai with daughter

Dubai : Lara Dutta Bhupathi on Wednesday revealed that she is in Dubai with her daughter, Saira, amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East due to the Iran-Israel conflict.



Describing the past few days as stressful, she shared in a video on her Instagram, "Lots of fighter jets flying overhead, lots of loud booms. Though we live in a villa in a very safe neighbourhood, the windows shake, the house and the doors rattle, and it's unnerving. But I haven't felt unsafe, not even once."



She also expressed her gratitude to the UAE government for their dedicated efforts in assisting people and ensuring their safety.



"I just want to say that the UAE government has done an incredible job. I think, for every single person - I won't speak for anybody else - we felt really looked after. We felt wanted, we felt protected, regardless of our nationality or where we're from. We feel like we count, we matter. The UAE government, as somebody living in this city, is making sure they do everything in their power to protect us and keep us safe," Lara added.



The US and Israeli strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities.



In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in West Asia and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike.