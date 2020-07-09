Amid rumours of rift in marriage, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen delete Instagram pics with each other

New Delhi: Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa have deleted pictures with each other on Instagram amid rumours of rift in their marriage. Rajeev is Sushmita Sen's brother while Charu is a famous TV actress. The couple got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in June 2019 in Goa. Since a few days, it was being said that Rajeev and Charu's marriage has hit a rocky patch, however, he denied it earlier. But now, it appears to be a different scene.

Moreover, Charu, who had taken Rajeev's last name after marriage, has also deleted Sen from her Instagram bio.

Both Rajeev and Charu are avid social media users. They post several pictures and videos on a daily basis, but posts with each other or dedicated to each other, have been deleted. Charu, though, has retained a few pictures from their wedding festivities but Rajeev cannot be seen in any of them.

As of now, Rajeev is in Delhi while Charu is staying in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Rajeev is all set to make his Bollywood debut with 'Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder?'.