New Delhi: Director Raj Nidimoru is making headlines due to a romantic link-up with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Recently, the actress dropped a new picture with the filmmaker, further fueling dating rumours about the duo. Amid the ongoing buzz, Farzi director's wife and a familiar name in the industry, Shyyamali De, is grabbing attention with her cryptic post.

Shyyamali De on Wednesday took to Instagram's story section and post a cryptic note about thanking those who keeps thinking about her. De note reads, 'I send blessings and love to everyone who thinks of me, sees me, hears me, hears of me, speaks to me, speaks of me, reads of me, writes of me and meets me today.'

Netizens are interpreting De's recent post as a subtle reaction to the ongoing dating rumors linking her husband Raj with the Citadel actor.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's NEW Pic With Raj Fuels Buzz

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have fueled dating rumours after netizens spotted the actress holding hands with The Family Man director. The recent pictures added to the speculation, especially one where Samantha is seen leaning on Raj Nidimoru's shoulder during a flight. Among the shared images, a casual selfie of the two on the plane has particularly caught fans attention.

Multiple public appearances have intensified the dating buzz. A viral photo from the World Pickleball League showed Samantha holding Raj's hand, while the duo was also seen together at the Tirupati Balaji Temple ahead of the release of Samantha's debut production, 'Subham'. They had previously worked together on the hit series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', and their repeated sightings at public events have only further sparked speculation.

On Personal front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu who was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya, announced their separation in 2021. Both have since moved on, with Chay marrying actress Sobhita Dhulipala in December 2024. Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru has been married to Shyyamali De for 10 years, and the couple shares a daughter.

As of now, neither Raj Nidimoru nor Samantha has commented on the dating rumours.