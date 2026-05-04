Amid Thalapathy Vijay's TVK massive lead in Tamil Nadu election results, will Jana Nayagan now finally get a release date?

New Delhi: As Thalapathy Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) continues its strong surge across Tamil Nadu, according to early counting trends on Monday - buzz around his upcoming movie - Jana Nayagan gains momentum again. Facing delays for months, will Vijay's last movie before venturing into politics full-time finally get a release date? Let's find out more:

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Jana Nayagan release confirmed?

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A few days back, a Pinkvilla report stated that Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan is going to release on May 8, 2026 worldwide. However, official announcement of the same is yet to be made by the makers.

Now, as Vijay's TVK surges across Tamil Nadu, looks like soon his fans might get to watch the movie in theatres.

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About Jana Nayagan release

Jana Nayagan was earlier slated to be a Pongal release on January 9 and is being described as Vijay's last film. The actor has entered politics and has launched his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

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However, the film ran into trouble when the CBFC decided to hold back its certification on the grounds that certain scenes in the movie could potentially hurt religious sentiments. A single judge then asked the CBFC to give the film a U/A 16+ certificate, which brought short-term relief. However, the CBFC later moved to a division bench of the High Court, which stayed the single judge's order on January 9.

This led the producers to approach the Supreme Court, asking for an urgent stay on the High Court's decision. However, the apex court refused to intervene.

About Vijay's TVK

TVK’s momentum is visible across several constituencies in the state. TVK chief Vijay is maintaining a comfortable lead in both Perambur (after four rounds) and Tiruchy East (after three rounds), reinforcing the party’s impressive debut performance in the Assembly elections.

IANS quoted reports stating that the party has booked a resort in Mahabalipuram to house its winning MLAs, amid concerns of potential post-poll poaching.

Reacting to the early trends, TVK national spokesperson Felix Gerald exuded confidence that the party would secure an absolute majority and form the next government. “They may have decades of experience, but only in looting the state. People have placed their trust in TVK as a genuine alternative,” Gerald said.

(With IANS inputs)