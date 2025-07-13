Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Veteran Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, Hails His 'Devotion To Uplifting The Poor'

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his condolences to the family of veteran Telugu actor and former MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao, who passed away on Sunday morning in Hyderabad. He was 83.

Home Minister Shah expressed his sorrow at the unfortunate demise of Kota Srinivasa Rao. He remembered the late artist for his "acting talent" and "devotion" for the upliftment of the poor people.

While paying tribute to Rao, Amit Shah wrote on X, "Deeply saddened by the demise of illustrious film personality Shri Kota Srinivasa Rao Garu. Admired for his phenomenal acting talent, Shri Kota Srinivasa Rao Garu made his place in people's hearts and won honours for his devotion to uplifting the poor. He was also conferred the Padma Shri award in 2015. The enduring legacy he left behind will continue to inspire generations of actors. My thoughts are with the bereaved family, friends, and admirers. Om Shanti."

Deeply saddened by the demise of illustrious film personality Shri Kota Srinivasa Rao Garu. Admired for his phenomenal acting talent, Shri Kota Srinivasa Rao Garu made his place in people's hearts and won honors for his devotion to uplifting the poor. He was also conferred the… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 13, 2025

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the actor for his "riveting" performances and social service throughout his over four-decade-long career.

While paying tribute to the late Telugu actor, PM Modi wrote on X, " Anguished by the passing of Shri Kota Srinivas Rao Garu. He will be remembered for his cinematic brilliance and versatility. He enthralled audiences across generations with his riveting performances. He was also at the forefront of social service and worked towards empowering the poor and downtrodden. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also condoled his death, calling it an "irreparable loss" to the Telugu film industry.

In a post on X, CM Chandrababu Naidu said, "The demise of the renowned actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who won the affection of cinema audiences with his versatile roles, is deeply saddening. His artistic contributions to the fields of cinema and theatre over nearly four decades, and the roles he portrayed, will remain unforgettable. The numerous memorable roles he played as a villain and character artist will forever stay etched in the hearts of Telugu audiences."

Kota Srinivasa Rao was born on July 10, 1942, in Kankipadu village, a suburb of Vijayawada city in Andhra Pradesh. Making his debut with 'Pranam Khareedu' in 1978, he acted in over 750 films in various languages. He also received the Padma Shri in 2015, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, for his contribution to Indian cinema.