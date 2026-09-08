/Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and other leaders pay tribute to Bhupen Hazarika on his 100th birth anniversary

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his 100th birth anniversary, recalling the legendary musician’s contribution to taking Assamese culture to the world stage and his enduring message of social unity.
In a post on X, Shah remembered Hazarika as the “Bard of the Brahmaputra” and said his music carried Assamese culture to the world stage in all its diversity.
“Tributes to the Bard of the Brahmaputra, Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika Ji, on his Jayanti. Bhupenda's music carried Assamese culture onto the world stage in all its diversity, and his lyrics mirrored the ethos that has kept society united through the ages. His immortal legacy will continue to inspire our vision of nation-building,” Shah wrote.
Tributes to the Bard of the Brahmaputra, Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Ji on his Jayanti.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 8, 2026
Bhupenda's music carried Assamese culture onto the world stage in all its diversity, and his lyrics mirrored the ethos that has kept society united through the ages. His immortal legacy… pic.twitter.com/8TAiuhWavq
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid his tributes to Hazarika, describing him as a towering cultural icon and visionary who gave voice to the soul of Assam and enriched India’s cultural heritage through his music and humanism.
“Remembering and paying my tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika Ji on his Jayanti. A towering cultural icon and visionary, Dr Hazarika ji gave voice to the soul of Assam and enriched India’s cultural heritage through his music and profound humanism,” Rajnath Singh wrote in a post on X.
Remembering and paying my tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Ji on his Jayanti. A towering cultural icon and visionary, Dr. Hazarika ji gave voice to the soul of Assam and enriched India’s cultural heritage through his music and profound humanism.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 8, 2026
His timeless…
Singh said Hazarika’s timeless compositions reflected the ideals of compassion, harmony and social justice and continued to resonate with generations across the country. He added that the musician’s legacy reminded people of art and culture's enduring power to unite people and transcend boundaries.
“His timeless compositions reflect the ideals of compassion, harmony and social justice, resonating with generations across the country. His remarkable legacy continues to inspire us and reminds us of the enduring power of art and culture to unite people and transcend boundaries,” he added.
JP Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, also remembered the legendary singer and his contribution to music: "Heartfelt tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary. A legendary musician, poet, and cultural icon, he gave the world unforgettable songs while proudly showcasing Assam's rich heritage. His remarkable contribution to art and culture will always be remembered with admiration."
Heartfelt tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary.— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 8, 2026
A legendary musician, poet and cultural icon, he gave the world unforgettable songs while showcasing Assam's rich heritage with pride. His remarkable contribution to art and culture will always be…
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote in his heartfelt tribute, "Our beloved Dr Bhupen Hazarika ji’s music was more than melody; it carried the spirit of India. Fondly remembering the legendary Bharat Ratna, Bhupen Da, on his jayanti. His timeless music & magical voice continue to inspire generations & live on in our hearts. #BhupenHazarika"
Our beloved Dr. Bhupen Hazarika ji’s music was more than melody, it carried the spirit of India.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 8, 2026
Fondly remembering the legendary Bharat Ratna, Bhupen Da on his jayanti. His timeless music & magical voice continue to inspire generations & live on in our hearts. #BhupenHazarika pic.twitter.com/RYE6GVKV1C
"On the birth anniversary of the great musician and Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika ji, I pay my humble respects to him. His invaluable contribution to the field of music and art will always be remembered. #BhupenHazarika, " wrote Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav wrote on X, "On the birth anniversary of the musician and singer, Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika ji, I offer my humble respects. By bringing nature and human emotions to life through words and music, he delighted his admirers with his compositions, music, and voice. His contribution to the world of music will always be remembered."
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari honoured the legacy of the legendary singer with a heartfelt post on X, "Renowned singer and composer Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika ji's birth anniversary; paying humble tribute to him"
Dr Bhupen Hazarika, widely known as the “Bard of the Brahmaputra”, remains one of Assam’s most celebrated cultural figures. Through his music and lyrics, he gave expression to the lives, aspirations and cultural identity of the people of Assam and the wider Northeast.
His songs carried themes of humanity, harmony, equality and social justice, connecting with audiences across linguistic and geographical boundaries. His contribution to Indian music and culture earned him the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour.
Hazarika’s enduring body of work continues to inspire generations and remains an important part of India’s cultural heritage. His music not only preserved the rich cultural ethos of Assam but also strengthened the idea of unity through art, making his legacy relevant even today.
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