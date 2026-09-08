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Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and other leaders pay tribute to Bhupen Hazarika on his 100th birth anniversary

Union ministers and several Chief Ministers paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his 100th birth anniversary, highlighting his contribution to Assamese culture, music, and national unity.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 02:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 02:57 PM IST
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and other leaders pay tribute to Bhupen Hazarika on his 100th birth anniversary
Image Credit: ANI

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