Mumbai: Shweta Bachchan took to her Instagram handle and treated the netizens with a love-filled photo of her parents, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. The adorable photo featured Amitabh lovingly putting his hands on his wife Jaya's shoulders as the two share an infectious smile.

We could also see a fire burning in the backdrop. Shweta captioned the lovely post with a fire emoji. Recently, Big B confirmed hosting the 17th season of the popular game show, “Kaun Banega Crorepati.”

The makers dropped a heartfelt video of Amitabh bidding goodbye to the fans while confirming that he will return for the next season.

Take A Look At The Post:

Sharing his gratitude, Big B said, “Har daur ki shuruwat mai ek soch hai jo man mai ati hai ki itne saal beet janke ke baad bi vo pyar vo sath vo apnapan aap sab ki ankho mai dekhne ko milta hai ya nhi. Aur har daur ke anth tak sach yehi ban jaata hai, ke iss khel ne, iss manch ne aur maine jitna chaha hai usse kahi zyaada mujhe mila hai, aur lagataar milta rehta hai. Humari umeed hai ke yehi chaah issi tarah bani rahe aur kabhi na toote. (At the start of every phase, there is a thought that comes to mind: after so many years, will I still be able to see that love, that togetherness, that warmth in everyone's eyes or not? And by the end of each phase, the truth becomes that this journey, this stage, and everything I have received has been far more than I ever wished for, and it continues to come to me. Our hope is that this desire remains the same and never fades).

"Jaate Jaate main aapse bus yehi kehna chahta hoon ke yadi humari koshishon ne yadi kisi ki bhi zindagi ko zara sa bhi chooha hai, yaa yahan bole gaye shabdon koi umeed jagayi hai, toh main samjhunga ki, humari 25 varshon ki joh sadhna thi woh safal hui. So Devi ji aur sajjanon main aapse ab agle daur mein milunga. (As I bid farewell, I just want to say that if our efforts have even slightly touched someone’s life or if the words spoken here have ignited hope in any way, then I will consider our 25-year-long journey truly successful. So, ladies and gentlemen, I will see you in the next season), he added.