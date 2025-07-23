New Delhi: A bizarre case in Bengaluru is garnering social media attention after two Rolls-Royce cars were slapped with a hefty fine for failing to pay road tax in Karnataka’s capital. In a fresh development, it has been revealed that these luxury cars were once owned by Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. However, the actors no longer own these vehicles.

Big B And Aamir Khan's Old Rolls-Royce Cars Fined

The two luxury cars Rolls Royce Phantom and Rolls Royce Ghost each registered in the names of Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, were fined Rs 38 lakh penalty for evading Karnataka’s road tax. With Big B's model has been slapped with a fine of Rs 18.53 lakh, while Aamir Khan's model faces a penalty of Rs 19.73 lakh, as per NDTV reports.

What's The Surprising KGF Twist ?

According to NDTV, both cars are owned by a local businessman-politician, Yusuf Sharif. Few years ago, He bought the ultra-luxury vehicles from the Bollywood actors, but didn't transfer them into his name. Rolls-Royce Phantom from Amitabh Bachchan and Rolls-Royce Ghost from Aamir Khan. The surprising KGF twist is Yusuf is popularly known as ‘KGF Babu’a nickname tied to his roots in Kolar Gold Fields, the mining town that inspired the Yash starrer hit film KGF. before he moved into the real estate industry Yusuf was earlier into selling scrap

The Tax Controversy

RTO officials have confirmed that the ownership of both ultra-luxury vehicles hasn't changed yet on paper. Two Rolls-Royce cars, previously linked to Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, have been fined in Bengaluru for road tax violations. Though flagged in 2021, they escaped penalty then as they hadn't completed a year in the city. Now, with both cars exceeding the one-year limit under transport rules, hefty fines have been imposed.

Yusuf Sharif And Family Assests

Yusuf Sharif, a local businessman-politician declared assests belonging to him and his family worth over Rs 1744 crore who contested the 2021 Karnataka Legislative Council elections from the Bangalore Urban local authorities' constituency four years ago.