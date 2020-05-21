हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and grandson Agastya Nanda hit the gym together, can’t get cooler than this

The picture is all sorts of goals for every generation and Big B’s expression in it takes the cake.

Amitabh Bachchan and grandson Agastya Nanda hit the gym together, can’t get cooler than this
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has set the mood straight for today by sharing an uber-cool picture of himself working out at his gym with grandson Agastya Nanda. The picture is all sorts of goals for every generation and Big B’s expression in it takes the cake. The 77-year-old takes the selfie while Agastya smiles. Both of them can be seen holding the dumbbells as they pose.

"Fight .. fight the fit .. fit the fight .. reflective mirrors, laterally inverted imagery .. and the inspiration with Grandson ...," Big B captioned his post.

Here’s a glimpse from the grandfather-grandson duo workout regime:

Agastya is Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son. She is married to industrialist Nikhil Nanda. The couple are also parents to a daughter named Navya.

Big B has been constantly sharing snippets of his workout routine with his Instafam and has been giving some serious fitness goals to many. “Keep the gym going .. build resistance .. fight fight fight !!!” he wrote for one of his posts:

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Keep the gym going .. build resistance .. fight fight fight !!! 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chale bhaiya gym .. baad mein milte hain .. gym yahin hai ghar ke bahar nahin

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan’s next release is ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, which will stream on Amazon on June 15. He also has ‘Chehre’, ‘Jhund’ and ‘Brahmastra’ in the line-up. Big B will also be seen in ‘Ghoomketu’ in a cameo. It releases on ZEE5 on May 22.

Tags:
Amitabh Bachchanagastya nandaamitabh bachchan gym selfiebig b pics
Next
Story

Throwback Thursday: When Sonam Kapoor wore a DIY Batman costume and danced with sister Rhea Kapoor
  • 1,12,359Confirmed
  • 3,435Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M44S

Video: Around 10-12 persons died due to the cyclone, loss will be assessed today