Amitabh Bachchan and grandson Agastya Nanda hit the gym together, can’t get cooler than this

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has set the mood straight for today by sharing an uber-cool picture of himself working out at his gym with grandson Agastya Nanda. The picture is all sorts of goals for every generation and Big B’s expression in it takes the cake. The 77-year-old takes the selfie while Agastya smiles. Both of them can be seen holding the dumbbells as they pose.

"Fight .. fight the fit .. fit the fight .. reflective mirrors, laterally inverted imagery .. and the inspiration with Grandson ...," Big B captioned his post.

Here’s a glimpse from the grandfather-grandson duo workout regime:

Agastya is Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son. She is married to industrialist Nikhil Nanda. The couple are also parents to a daughter named Navya.

Big B has been constantly sharing snippets of his workout routine with his Instafam and has been giving some serious fitness goals to many. “Keep the gym going .. build resistance .. fight fight fight !!!” he wrote for one of his posts:

Take a look:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan’s next release is ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, which will stream on Amazon on June 15. He also has ‘Chehre’, ‘Jhund’ and ‘Brahmastra’ in the line-up. Big B will also be seen in ‘Ghoomketu’ in a cameo. It releases on ZEE5 on May 22.