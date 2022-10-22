Amitabh Bachchan attends producer Ashok Pandit's Diwali bash-Pic inside

New Delhi: While there were several Diwali parties this holiday season where celebrities were spotted dressed festively, one may have stood out. It was notable for the straightforward reason that Amitabh Bachchan, the biggest star in Hindi film cinema, chose to go against convention and attend. Mr. Bachchan is renowned for being a man of traditions, and his lavish Diwali festivities at his house in Juhu are probably the oldest.

He broke that norm this Diwali, though, and went to the party of his buddy and producer Anand Pandit. When Big B arrived, Anand Pandit appeared obviously moved, and according to insiders, he felt incredibly humbled to have Amit ji visit him at home. He was "overwhelmed and deeply touched" by his gesture, the source said, "showing that he is a friend who never forgets his friends."

Here is the picture from the event:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the megastar who was last seen in Rashmika Mandanna's Hindi debut film 'Goodbye' has a number of projects in hand. It includes names such as 'Uunchai' which has been helmed by ace filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and also stars Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the lead role. Apart from that, he will also be seen in films such as 'Ghoomar', 'Project k' and 'The Intern' among others.